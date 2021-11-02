Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0031 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by 64.8% over the last three years.

BBDO stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Bradesco stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

