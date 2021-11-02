Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $80.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Shares of BFC opened at $72.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.36. Bank First has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $77.00.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Bank First had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 36.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank First will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.57%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bank First by 32.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Bank First by 93,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bank First by 21.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Bank First during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bank First by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 26.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

