Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Short Interest Update

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the September 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. stock opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.85. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $49.43.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 28.84%. Research analysts forecast that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.7183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s payout ratio is presently 21.61%.

BKHYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from 32.00 to 33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

