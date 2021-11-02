Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 300,286 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,563,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,286 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $391,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in CBRE Group by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE opened at $101.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $106.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.