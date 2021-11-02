Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,611,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,055,524 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.33% of Mplx worth $403,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Mplx by 6,608.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,712,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,604,000 after purchasing an additional 18,433,656 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the second quarter worth $31,561,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 15.0% during the second quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $171,199,000 after buying an additional 752,454 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 9.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,683,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,523,000 after buying an additional 686,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 255.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after buying an additional 515,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.96 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

MPLX opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $31.53.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

