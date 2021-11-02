Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 37,840 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,106,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,840 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Twilio were worth $436,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Twilio by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Twilio by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Twilio by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Twilio by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $300.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $342.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 1.50. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $254.82 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 target price (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.83.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.79, for a total transaction of $1,189,347.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $4,942,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,743 shares of company stock worth $48,878,612 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

