Bank of America Corp DE Sells 36,083 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,333,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,083 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.83% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $372,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $91.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.13. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.42 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08.

