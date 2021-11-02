Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the September 30th total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BACHY opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08. Bank of China has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $10.33.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Bank of China had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 9.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of China will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

