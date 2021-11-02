Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 64.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a payout ratio of 43.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Shares of BMRC opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.79. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.68.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,599 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

