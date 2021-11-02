Bank of Montreal Can Buys 7,232 Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,020 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Alexco Resource were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Alexco Resource by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,624,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after buying an additional 866,794 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Alexco Resource by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,527,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after purchasing an additional 722,858 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Alexco Resource by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 550,033 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 80,032 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alexco Resource by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alexco Resource by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexco Resource from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Alexco Resource from $3.90 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Alexco Resource stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $262.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 213.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alexco Resource Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexco Resource Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

