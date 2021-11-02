Bank of Montreal Can Has $123,000 Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 740.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,432 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in ASE Technology by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in ASE Technology by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in ASE Technology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 186,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 215,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. KGI Securities lowered shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

NYSE:ASX opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.5%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.