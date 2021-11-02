Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 681.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,182,000 after purchasing an additional 470,428 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 728.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 70,955 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,165,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

COPX opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.04.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

