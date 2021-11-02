Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KSA. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 963.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the second quarter worth $223,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the first quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the first quarter worth $757,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KSA opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $44.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03.

