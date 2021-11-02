Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the second quarter worth $166,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 8.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 259.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UYG opened at $71.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.22 and a 200 day moving average of $64.18. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $74.63.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

