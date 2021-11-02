Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.28% of Kala Pharmaceuticals worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 34,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

KALA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of KALA stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.51. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,169.09% and a negative return on equity of 125.94%. The business had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 million. Analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $49,676.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 49,591 shares of company stock worth $89,264 in the last ninety days. 30.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

