Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,841 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECE. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 41.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 13.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 18.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of CECE opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $256.12 million, a P/E ratio of 89.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.13.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $78.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Pollack acquired 7,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $52,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,046.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

