Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Great Ajax were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Great Ajax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76. Great Ajax Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $14.57.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a net margin of 62.49% and a return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great Ajax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

