Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,037 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.28% of Puma Biotechnology worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $232.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 355.42% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 million. On average, analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PBYI shares. Citigroup upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Puma Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

