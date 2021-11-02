Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Position Increased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,373,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,553,405 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $42,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the second quarter worth about $363,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 131.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 90,379 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Barclays in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 72.7% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Barclays in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

BCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Societe Generale raised shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Barclays from 240.00 to 250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.14.

BCS opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

