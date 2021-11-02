Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,890,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the September 30th total of 8,420,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
BCS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.93. 3,461,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,421,250. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Barclays has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $11.40.
Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,056,000 after buying an additional 2,939,563 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,162,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,192,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,405,000 after buying an additional 83,460 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,489,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,321,000 after buying an additional 194,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,373,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,405 shares during the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Barclays
Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.
