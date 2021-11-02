Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,890,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the September 30th total of 8,420,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

BCS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.93. 3,461,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,421,250. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Barclays has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BCS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BCS upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,056,000 after buying an additional 2,939,563 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,162,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,192,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,405,000 after buying an additional 83,460 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,489,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,321,000 after buying an additional 194,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,373,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,405 shares during the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

