Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

OTCMKTS:GETVF opened at $5.80 on Friday. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79.

Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital. It offers advertising spots and involves in the operation of television channels Telecinco, Cuatro, Factoria de Ficcion, Boing, Divinity, energy, BeMad, and Mediaset Espana.

