Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,473 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 7,559 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 7,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

GOLD stock opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.96. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $29.60.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$42.50 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $27.50 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.