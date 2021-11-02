Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Receives €80.93 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Basf Se (ETR:BAS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €82.40 ($96.94).

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of BAS traded down €0.27 ($0.32) on Monday, hitting €62.28 ($73.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,567,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion and a PE ratio of 10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €46.82 ($55.08) and a fifty-two week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €64.39 and a 200 day moving average price of €66.53.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

