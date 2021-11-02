Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $48,000 in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 937 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAL. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter worth $7,458,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter worth $2,201,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,350,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 84.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the first quarter worth $640,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul S. Hoffner bought 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,000 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

SAL stock opened at $52.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $148.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.85. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.84.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.30). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.54%. Analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

