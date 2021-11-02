Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 83,321 Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.12% of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $98,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth $147,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.33.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

