Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 35,442 Shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,442 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,875,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,521,000. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACII opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

