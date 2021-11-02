BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director Mark D. Hogan Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director Mark D. Hogan bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $37,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BCBP opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $258.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.62. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 25.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCBP. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 565.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 222,817 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 41.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 201,490 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in BCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $816,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,659,000 after buying an additional 58,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in BCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $747,000. Institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

