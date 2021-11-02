Becton, Dickinson and (BDX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $243.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.48 and its 200-day moving average is $247.87. The company has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $226.15 and a 12 month high of $267.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $52,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.19% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $2,231,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

