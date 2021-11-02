Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Buys 527 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,919,000 after buying an additional 55,885 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 471,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $218,423,000 after purchasing an additional 54,941 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Redstone cut shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $527.00 to $589.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.93.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $528.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $500.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $346.66 and a 1 year high of $536.07. The company has a market capitalization of $217.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

