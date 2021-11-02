Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,001 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 214,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 296,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,030,000 after purchasing an additional 29,740 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,494,417,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 89,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,553,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,380,000 after purchasing an additional 729,883 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 49,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $7,151,524.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 715,913 shares of company stock valued at $102,167,985 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $345.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

