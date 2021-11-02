Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,489 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.40.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,161. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $205.13 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $136.01 and a one year high of $228.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.33.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.