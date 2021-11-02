Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 124.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,048,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,855,000 after purchasing an additional 306,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,405,000 after purchasing an additional 133,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,685,000 after purchasing an additional 168,424 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,860,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,436,000 after acquiring an additional 127,698 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $147.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $102.71 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

