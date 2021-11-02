Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $143.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $144.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.66.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

