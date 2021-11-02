Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $115.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.83. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $72.54 and a 12-month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

