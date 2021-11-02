Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.28 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Airbnb by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Airbnb by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,348,393.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.06, for a total value of $4,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,380,632 shares of company stock worth $210,757,754 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABNB. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.56.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $174.60 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.88.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

