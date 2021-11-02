Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.08.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $354.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $408.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

