Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 527 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Broadcom by 231,850.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,278 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 347.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $449,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 7.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $528.05 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $346.66 and a fifty-two week high of $536.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.12. The company has a market capitalization of $217.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $527.00 to $589.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.93.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.