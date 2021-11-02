Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,297,000 after purchasing an additional 375,633 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.04, for a total value of $2,440,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 79,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,943,639.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total transaction of $97,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,624 shares of company stock worth $7,030,123. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TYL opened at $541.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 145.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.96. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.80 and a 12-month high of $546.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price target (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

