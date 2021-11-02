Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,062 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $105.39 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.52 million. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet.

