Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Short Interest Down 23.1% in October

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the September 30th total of 54,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,099. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $178.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.51%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 19,515 shares during the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

