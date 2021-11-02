Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Short Interest Down 23.1% in October

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the September 30th total of 54,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ BELFB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,099. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $178.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.56.
Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.51%.
About Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
