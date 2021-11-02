Belden (NYSE:BDC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.75

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.75 and last traded at $63.75, with a volume of 4883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average of $53.12.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashish Chand acquired 4,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $249,489.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Belden by 62.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Belden by 32.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About Belden (NYSE:BDC)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

