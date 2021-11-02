Berenberg Bank Cuts Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target to GBX 2,000

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,060 ($26.91) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,969 ($25.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,056 ($26.86) to GBX 2,105 ($27.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,881.23 ($24.58).

Shares of LON TPK opened at GBX 1,538 ($20.09) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,693.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,807.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,048 ($13.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80).

In other news, insider Jasmine Whitbread sold 2,170 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,727 ($22.56), for a total value of £37,475.90 ($48,962.50).

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

