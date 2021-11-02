Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Buys 250 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $115.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.83. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $72.54 and a 52-week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

