Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Buys New Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $278,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 262,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $111.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.35. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $77.54 and a 52 week high of $111.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.