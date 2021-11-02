Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Invests $912,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,936 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 296.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,467 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $267,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 436,030 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,625,000 after buying an additional 18,377 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 62.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 23,193 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,653 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $93.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $95.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.01 and a 200 day moving average of $78.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Mizuho upped their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.15.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

