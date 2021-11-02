Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Lowers Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,024 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 160,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 20,810 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.24%.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

