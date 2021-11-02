Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Sells 429 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after acquiring an additional 664,246 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,055,000 after purchasing an additional 93,603 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in International Business Machines by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,318 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,115,000 after purchasing an additional 90,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,042,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,706,000 after purchasing an additional 210,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $126.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.40 and a 200 day moving average of $141.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.16 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

Several analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

