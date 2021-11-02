Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Sells 73 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Amundi purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after purchasing an additional 495,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after buying an additional 306,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $595,998,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,127.25.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,869.94 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,612.11 and a 52 week high of $2,973.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,820.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2,594.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 106.91 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

