Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Trims Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.59.

MA stock opened at $334.05 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $288.12 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $329.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $349.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 236,931 shares of company stock worth $86,043,811 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

