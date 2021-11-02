Berry Data (BRY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $626,233.00

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $626,233.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00001613 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

